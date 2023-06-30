Police raid criminal hideouts in Rivers, recover arms, rescue victim

By Davies Iheamnachor

In a bid to sustain the fight against criminality, operatives of the Rivers State Police Command in sting operations have raided different criminal hideouts in the state.

The police operatives in separate actions in different parts of the state recovered several arms and ammunition and rescued a kidnap victim.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka, while addressing newsmen at the police headquarters in Port Harcourt, yesterday, said the achievement were recorded with the week.

Emeka noted that the achievements were possible based on the his resolve and rigorous effort to rid criminals out of the state.

He recounted that on Monday a team of policemen attached to the Intelligence and Surveillance Centre of the police on Port Harcourt while on routine patrol along Rumuokwuta/Rumuigbo link road, had recovered some guns from a mini bus after its occupants had fled on sighting the police.

He said: “The policemen had sighted a White Keke Bus with Reg. No. RDM 140 XB. The hoodlums, on sighting the police, abandoned the Keke Bus and took to their heels.

“When the Keke Bus was searched, one locally made pistol with one live ammunition, one LG plasma television, two Android phones, one itel phone, female handbag. Investigation ongoing to apprehend the fleeing hoodlums.”

“Operatives of Rumuji Division, on Wednesday, 28/06/2023 at about 1745hrs on a tip off by patrol teams in the company of Emouha Vigilante Security (EMOVIS) to the forest by Choba Bridge along East West Road, where one victim (name withheld) of Salvation Ministry Road Rumuosi Choba Port Harcourt was rescued.

“She stated that she was kidnapped on 26/06/2023 at about 1950hrs along Salvation Ministry Road, Rumuosi Choba, Port Harcourt, while returning from her shop to the house with her Lexus 330 Jeep, whose registration number is yet unknown, in a black colour that is yet to be seen and have united with member of her family.

Efforts are ongoing to track and arrest the hoodlums.”