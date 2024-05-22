Israel recalls envoys, as Norway, Ireland vow to recognise Palestinian statehood from May 28

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

By Biodun Busari

Ireland, Norway and Spain have officially recognised Palestine as an independent state, prompting Israel to recall its ambassadors from two of the European states.

Speaking on Wednesday, Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris said: “Today Ireland, Norway and Spain are announcing that we recognise the state of Palestine, each of us will undertake whatever national steps are necessary to give effect to that decision.

In a similar version, Norwegian Prime Minister, Jonas Gahr Støre said on Wednesday, that the Nordic country will formally recognise Palestinian statehood in a move staunchly opposed by Israel.

The Nordic country’s announcement comes amid a broader push within several European countries to recognise Palestine as a state, believing it will advance the prospects for peace in the region.

However, the government in Israel has rejected any unilateral attempts to impose a Palestinian state.

“Recognising a Palestinian state will lead to more terrorism, instability in the region and jeopardise any prospects for peace,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said this week.

With the latest decision of these European states, Israel’s Foreign Minister, Israel Katz has announced the recall of the country’s ambassadors from Norway and Ireland.

“I have instructed the immediate recall of Israel’s ambassadors to Ireland and Norway for consultations in light of these countries’ decisions to recognise a Palestinian state,” Katz said.

“I’m sending a clear and unequivocal message to Ireland and Norway: Israel will not remain silent in the face of those undermining its sovereignty and endangering its security,” he posted on X.

Ireland is expected to announce a similar decision with Norway, after Norwegian Støre said his country would formally recognise Palestinian statehood on May 28.