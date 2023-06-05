Please go back to work, Tinubu begs health workers

—Promises to revive the health sector, restore public confidence

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Monday pleaded with health workers to go back to work as he promised to revive and restore public confidence in the health sector in Nigeria.

The President made the commitment in his office during an audience with leaders of the Joint Health Sector Union, an affiliate of the Nigeria Labour Congress.

He harped on the importance of the health sector and professionals in the sector as one of commitment to humanity, promising to resolve all identified problems plaguing the system for optimum performance.

According to him, He “The health sector is one sector with a commitment to humanity. We will resolve all the problems. Trust must be enshrined in all discussions. I promise you we will accelerate this. We will resolve all the issues. Please go back to work.”

While expressing the readiness of the union to get its members back to work, Acting Chairman, Dr Obinna Ogbonna, pleaded with President Tinubu to pay attention to the healthcare delivery system in Nigeria through adequate investment in healthcare infrastructure and better welfare for workers in the sector to stop the brain drain.

He said, “Mr President, now that we have assurance from the top, we are encouraged to go back and talk to our members with a view to going back to work.”

Mr Olumide Akintayo, a member of the Executive Council of the Union, who accompanied the Acting Chairman to the meeting urged the Federal Government to always respond to Labour issues and nip them in the bud before they become full-blown industrial crises.