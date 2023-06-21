Plateau: 14 killed in night attack on two communities

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Fresh invasion and attack have left no fewer than 14 people killed in Bwai and Chisu communities, Mangu local government area of Plateau State.



The incident occurred late at night on Tuesday when residents had gone to bed and the attackers swooped on them, burning some in homes as property was set ablaze.



Citizen Bamshak Ishaya said, “Some people were killed by Fulani militias at a Community Leader’s house in an attack at Chisu village on Tuesday night at about 11:00 pm. The COCIN RCC Church in Bwai which is along the Mangu-Bokkos road was also burned along with houses, vehicles and tricycles. People in the Chisu community heard sporadic gunshots and ran to the residence of their community Leader, unfortunately, the house was set on fire, and 11 burnt bodies have been picked up this morning while the search is still ongoing.



“At Bwai, apart from the Church, houses around the market were also burnt and a woman who sleeps in her shop was burnt too. We are not sure if there are others that are yet to be discovered.”

The Interim Management Committee Chairman of Mangu LGA, Mr. Markus Artu, told Vanguard on the phone that the incident happened but he has no details yet.



His words, “I am gathering the pieces, I am going on an on-the-spot assessment of the situation, we have conflicting reports coming, the security agencies said there was an attempt to attack but it was repelled but again, some other people are telling stories. I heard that they attempted to burn the Church but it was repelled.



I don’t have the facts, whatever I heard is speculative as soon as I have them, I will let you know.”

The Member representing Mangu South Constituency in the State Assembly, Mr. Bala Fwangje also confirmed the incident saying, “Around 11 pm, we had a call that Fulani herdsmen came into Chisu and Bwai, this morning we heard that about 14 people were killed, houses destroyed, property burnt. I am yet to get the full details.”



However, the State Police Command did not confirm the incident as the Police Spokesman, DSP Alfred Alabo did not pick up his call at the time of the report.