PDP chieftains converge on Bauchi for retreat

…state of the party, reconciliation to top agenda

…as party keeps mum on fuel subsidy removal

John Alechenu, Abuja

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party has sent out invitations to Governors , Senators and Members of the House of Representatives elected on its platform to attend a mandatory retreat in Bauchi, the Bauchi State capital, on Saturday.

This was made public via an announcement signed by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Hon. Umar Bature, which was sighted in Abuja, on Thursday.

According to the document, those invited to the event include: All former Presidents, Vice Presidents, Governors (who are still members of the party), all National Assembly members (Senators and members of the House of Representatives, for which attendance is mandatory), chairman and Secretary of the party’s Board of Trustees and one zonal representative from each of the six geo-political zones.

Others include: All members of the National Working Committee and all former Presiding Officers of the National Assembly (who are still members of the party).

Also invited are: the Chairman and Secretary of the Chairmen’s Forum, one representative per zone six Ex-Officio members (one each per zone.

Although the agenda for the retreat was not included in the notice, it was learnt that the state of the party, reconciliation and the subject of party supremacy will feature prominently.

It is also expected that the party leadership will present the elected representatives the template and rules of engagement with the ruling All Progressives Congress-led Executive while it awaits the outcome of the ongoing Presidential Election Petition before the Supreme Court.

The party leadership has so far kept sealed lips over the removal of fuel subsidy by the President Ahmed Tinubu administration.