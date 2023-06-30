Ortom debunks reports of ministerial nomination

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The immediate past Governor of Benue state, Chief Samuel Ortom has debunked social media reports that he has been nominated for Ministerial appointment by the President Bola Tinubu led administration.

Benue state went agog on Thursday with social media reports and rumours that the former Governor had been nominated for the appointment while several of his political associates and supporters took to their social media handles to congratulate him.

However, the former Governor in a statement issued on Friday in Makurdi by his media aide, Terver Akase debunked the rumour describing it as false and misleading.

The statement read, “the attention of the immediate past Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has been drawn to the speculation on social media that he has been nominated for a ministerial appointment.

“We urge members of the public to disregard the report as it is false and misleading.

“Chief Ortom deeply appreciates those who have taken time to call and verify the information.”