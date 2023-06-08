NYSC DG raises concern over decline in graduate quality

By Luminous Jannamike

In a bid to curb the enlistment of unqualified graduates into the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), the Scheme’s Director General, Brigadier General Yusha’u Ahmed, has decried the decline in graduate quality and manipulation of data by some Corps Producing Institutions within and outside Nigeria.

He spoke on Thursday during a meeting of NYSC Management with the Registrars of Corps Producing Institutions, which was held in Abuja.

The meeting brought together key stakeholders, including registrars, representatives of JAMB, NUC, NBTE, and the Federal Ministry of Education, to discuss and develop strategies for a more robust and secure mobilization process.

Brigadier General Ahmed emphasized that the NYSC would deal decisively with any institution or individual found guilty of enlisting unqualified graduates.

The Chairman of the NYSC National Governing Board, Ambassador Fatima Balla Abubakar, urged participants to scrutinize all steps in the mobilization process and establish an unassailable template.

Hajiya Isa Walida Siddique, the Director of the Corps Mobilization Department, encouraged registrars to improve their efforts in admitting qualified students and monitoring their academic progress.

“Supervision of the mobilization of your graduates for National Service in accordance with laid-down rules and procedures equally falls under your purview,” she added.

Mr. Olusade Adesola, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Capital Territory, praised the contributions of Corps Members to the growth of the capital territory and pledged to strengthen the partnership between the FCT Administration and the NYSC to ensure the successful implementation of the scheme’s objectives.