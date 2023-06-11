NNPCL, two other partners set to train 500 students

JAMB

By Tunde Oso

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Chevron Nigeria in partnership with the STEAM Fun Fest team, kicked off of Project iCommunity, a STEAM competition designed to encourage creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills among students in 10 public schools in Lagos.

As part of the project, 500 students will undergo Design Thinking training, after which 10 students will be selected from each school to present their school’s solution to a panel of judges at the STEAM Competition Pitch Day.

The project kicked off with the training of teachers and the onboarding of schools.

The student training on design thinking will span 4 weeks starting on the 10th of May across the 10 schools in Education District 3 while the Pitch Competition Finals would hold in July.

Speaking for the STEAM Fun Fest team during the teacher training and onboarding, Titi Adewusi, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Chevron and Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to bring Project iCommunity to Lagos public schools.”

“At STEAM Fun Fest our goal is to improve the students’ problem-solving skills and prepare them for the future of work. Critical thinking, problem-solving, creativity and collaboration are the key skills of the future and Project iCommunity will give the children an opportunity to hone these skills.”