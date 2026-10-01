US hails Nigeria at 66, praises role in Africa’s stability

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during the 62nd Munich Security Conference (MSC) on February 14, 2026 in Munich, southern Germany. Heads of state and government as well as foreign and defence ministers from all over the world are expected to attend the security policy talks from February 13 to 15, 2026. (Photo by THOMAS KIENZLE / AFP)

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has congratulated Nigeria on its 66th Independence Anniversary, describing the country as vital to Africa’s stability and economic growth.

Rubio, in a National Day message released by the U.S. Department of State on Thursday, said Washington valued its strong bilateral relationship with Nigeria.

He also welcomed the substantive dialogue between both countries over the past year.

“On behalf of the United States of America, I extend my congratulations to the people of Nigeria on the 66th anniversary of Nigeria’s independence,” Rubio said.

“The United States places great value on this strong bilateral relationship and appreciates the substantive dialogue undertaken over the past year.”

Rubio highlighted Nigeria’s strategic importance to the continent, citing its democratic standing, economic strength and role in regional affairs.

“As Africa’s largest democracy and one of its largest economies, Nigeria plays a vital role in advancing regional stability and economic growth,” he said.

“The United States is proud to stand alongside Nigeria in pursuit of these common goals.”

He identified democratic principles, religious freedom, expanding commercial relations, peace and security as key pillars of cooperation between Abuja and Washington.

“Our two nations are bound by a shared commitment to continued progress on our common priorities,” he said.

He said the priorities were rooted in “mutual democratic principles, the protection of religious freedom, a growing commercial relationship, and a commitment to fostering peace and security.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria-U.S. relations have spanned more than six decades, dating back to Nigeria’s independence from Britain on Oct. 1, 1960.

The United States formally recognised Nigeria on Independence Day, with diplomatic relations between the two countries established on the same day.

Over the years, cooperation has expanded across security, governance, health, trade, investment, technology, energy and people-to-people relations.

The U.S.-Nigeria Binational Commission has provided a platform for coordinating high-level engagements between the two governments.

Its areas of cooperation have included shared prosperity, security, democracy and governance, health, and movement of people.

Rubio reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to working alongside Nigeria in pursuit of shared economic, democratic and security objectives.

He concluded the Independence Day message with wishes for peace, unity, prosperity and hope for Nigerians.

“Congratulations once again. May this proud nation and its people thrive in peace, unity, prosperity, and hope for generations to come,” the Secretary of State said.