Need to restore party ideologies

FOR the past 24 years, we have not really been practising democracy in full. We are still transiting from military culture in a civilian rule largely based on the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (As Amended).

The Executive, both at the federal and state levels, still behaves like military heads of state and military governors who, having no firm political party directions, have to “rule” with individual discretions. The party system has failed to live up to the expectation of creating their unique identities and giving the people clear choices. Politicians see political parties as mere “vehicles” to get to their destinations and disembark at will without obeying the rules of decampment.

About two weeks ago, the Labour Party, LP, organised what it termed a “good governance” conference for its members-elect to focus them on their party’s programmes and objectives as the new political era unfolds. The party stopped short of issuing a communique reiterating what it stood for and binding its members to its objectives. This was the practice in the past which made political parties unique, strong and able to contribute immensely to development in their areas of control.

Also, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, told governors elected under its platform not to go outside the party’s manifesto. According to him: “We have a general framework for the governance of the country and you represent those who fly the flag of the party. It is expected that whatever you do, you will have in mind the manifesto that the party gives the country”.

It appears that our political parties are now beginning to think seriously about returning to the democratic culture of committing their elected officials to their party programmes and manifestos. Though the frameworks for enforcing this idea are yet to be worked out by the various political parties, we urge them to continue in that direction to build a sound democratic culture.

In the First and Second Republics, political parties had clear manifestos and programmes which set them apart from one another. The parties were strong because they were platforms of like-minds (not strange bedfellows) who were committed to clearly defined directions for the development of the country and its constituent parts.

This was why the Unity Party of Nigeria, UPN’s, Lateef Jakande made a lasting impact on the educational, health and housing sectors. In the East, the Nigerian People’s Party, NPP’s, Sam Mbakwe embarked on industrialisation and urban renewal which remain indelible after 40 years.

Without adherence to party manifestos and programmes, it is difficult to measure performance. It renders political parties largely irrelevant and robs our democracy of character and direction.

It is time to put the political parties back in the driver’s seat in our democracy.