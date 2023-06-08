NASS passes bill to punish sexual offenders in tertiary institutions

The National Assembly has passed a bill to make comprehensive provisions for the prohibition and punishment of sexual harassment by educators in tertiary institutions.

Recall that the Senate passed this bill in 2020 while the House of Representatives passed theirs but with different provisions.

But, the Chairman Senate Committee on Judiciary, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele on Wednesday said the conference committee of both chambers harmonised the different positions as he presented the report during plenary session.

The proposed legislation seeks to criminalise sexual harassment by educators against students in tertiary institutions.

The National Assembly has also passed a legislation to make compulsory, the inclusion of preventive measures against sexual and gender based violence in the curriculum of all levels of secondary education in Nigeria.