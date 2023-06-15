My new single ‘Atępa’ is victory song for all —Aramide Fadilepo

By Josephine Agbonkhese

Fast-rising gospel artiste, Aramide Fadilepo, is set to release her new single Atępa.

According to the artiste, the Yoruba term Atępa is an empirical summation of how Christians stamp over all problems in victory.

She said: “Mountains of problem to us as Christians are badges of honour as our victory is sure. The Bible challenges

these mountain of trouble by asking “who are you mountain?” So, in our lives, authority of these problems have been suppressed, subdued and crushed.

“This song ministers faith, boldness and warfare against the kingdom of devil and removes fear from the lives of Christians. It gives Christians the consciousness of victory over life’s challenges through Christ Jesus,“ she assured.

Encouraging Christians to be firm in their faith, she further advised: “For us as Christians and children of God, we are

bound to face mountains in form of life’s issues. It is however in our spiritual heritage to triumph over them all through the victory we have in Christ Jesus.

Fadilepo, who told Vanguard Asępa goes live tomorrow, June 16, has to her credit several soul-lifting and winning songs already making waves across the globe. These include I’m a winner, Olododo, Good to me, It’s by Miracle, and Iwo ni kan, among others.

The singer had shared stages with Tim Godfrey, Testimony Jaga, late Sammie Okposo, Big Bolaji, Mike Aremu, and Funke Akinokun, among others.