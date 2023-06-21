My daughter told me I’ll be lucky to meet Burna Boy, Rema in Nigeria — Bill Gates

American business magnate, Bill Gates said her 20-year-old youngest daughter, Phoebe told him he will be lucky to see Nigerian Afrobeats stars – Burna Boy and Rema when he visit Nigeria.

Gates disclosed this while delivering his opening address at an event in Lagos on Wednesday.

Recall that Gates and Aliko Dangote had met President Bola Tinubu on Monday.

The meeting was part of the Gates Foundation’s commitment to working closely with communities and leaders to support innovation.

Gates said Phoebe was excited over his visit to Nigeria and the possibility of meeting Afrobeats stars such as Burna Boy and Rema.

He stated, “When my daughter Phoebe heard I was coming to Nigeria, she said, “You’re lucky because you get to see Burna Boy and Rema, so I had to look them up…because I’m so ‘hip’. But I remember the last time I was here, I got to see Davido & Wizkid perform.”

Gates added that Nigeria is filled with creative minds and Afrobeats from Nigeria are popular everywhere.

“Of course, being here in Nigeria, I can’t help but mention the amazing creativity that goes on here.

Gates, who recalled his last visit to Nigeria seeing Davido and Wizkid perform, said, “But I also remember, the last time I was here, I did get to see Davido and Wizkid perform and I was quite impressed with that. So, my kids think I’ve come to a very hip place.”