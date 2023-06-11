Mutfwang appoints Brig-Gen Shipi as Special Adviser, Security

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang has appointed Brig-Gen. Gakji Shipi (rtd) as the Special Adviser, Security and Homeland Safety.

The appointment announced on Sunday is with immediate effect.

A statement by the Governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere said, “In line with his determination to unite, secure and rebuild Plateau State, the Executive Governor, Caleb Mutfwang has approved the appointment of Brigadier General Gakji Goshwe Shipi (Retired) as Special Adviser Security and Homeland Safety.

“Gen. Shipi, an alumnus of the prestigious United States Army War College, is a highly decorated veteran of several military operations in and outside Nigeria. Until this appointment, the Retired Senior Officer was teaching Security Studies and Strategy at the prestigious Army War College, Abuja, Nigeria. He is expected to bring his wealth of experience to bear in his new assignment by piloting and implementing the security dimension of the governance vision of Governor Caleb Mutfwang for a stable and prosperous Plateau State.”