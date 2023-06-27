Music industry requires patience — Singer, Danlil

Danlil

Nigerian musician Daniel Chinenye, better known as Danlil, has stressed the crucial role of patience in the music industry for aspiring artists.

With an impressive repertoire, including notable songs like ‘Kokose’ and ‘Mingle,’ Danlil shared the valuable lesson he has learned during his ten-year musical journey. In a recent conversation he said, “For the past decade, I have been dedicated to pursuing my music career, and throughout this time, I have realized the importance of patience.”

Danlil’s emphasis on patience resonates with other successful Nigerian artists such as Fireboy DML and Asake, who attribute their fame to a combination of talent and the willingness to wait for their time to shine.

Recognising the significant role of the internet in promoting music and facilitating connectivity, Danlil highlighted his readiness to embrace change and adapt to advancements that align with his artistic standards and help promote his songs. He acknowledged that the music industry is constantly evolving, and he is prepared to explore new avenues that enhance his musical offerings and showcase his talent to his dedicated fan base.

Continuously striving to innovate, Danlil remains committed to creating fresh sounds that introduce his fans to a new version of himself with every new project, whether it be a single, EP, or album. Through his unwavering dedication and willingness to grow, Danlil aims to connect with his audience on a deeper level and leave a lasting impact on the music industry.