Mayzee joins Blinjoe records

Nigeria Record label company Blinjoe Records have added a fast-rising artist, Bankole Ademola Owolabi who is popularly known as ‘Mayzee to its label.

The 26 year-old afro-pop artist rose to fame after his hit single ‘Gwaragwara’ which was later re-mixed featuring Zlatan Ibile in 2019.

When the Managing Director of Blinjoe Records was contacted, he explained that the partnership is a marriage sure to bear fruits.

“We are optimistic that our relationship with the talented Mayzee will yield good fruits. He has performed in over 200 shows all over Nigeria, Dubai, Ghana, Benin Republic, Kenya, Cyprus and has shared stages with the likes of 2Face, Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Olamide, Tiwa Savage, Banky W, Zlatan Ibile, Naira Marley, Lil Kesh, Yemi Alade, Adekunle Gold, Sarkodie, M.anifest and many other top musicians across Africa.

“Blinjoe Records will be the platform, umbrella and canopy, the bedrock where talents would be searched for, trained and nurtured to bring the best music Nigeria would ever hear,” he said.

Mayzee’s music includes; ‘Sample You’ featuring Idowest, ‘Bless Me’ featuring Q-Dot and ‘Gwaragwara’ featuring Zlatan Ibile.

His latest single ‘Ligali’ has been accepted well and getting massive airplays on radio and been on major playlists on Apple Music and Spotify.

Blinjoe Records is also a marketing campaign music space that gives artists a springboard to soar from.

The music label which is also a popular choice for musicians looking for specialist guidance to aid a thriving career is based in Lagos.