Kaduna Police arrest inspector for attempted murder

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command have arrested a serving Inspector, who attempted to kill his colleague on duty, in Kafanchan, and cart away his rifle.

The command also burst a rail line vandalisation operation, impounded the conveyance truck and recovered exhibits.

Spokesperson of the Police Command, Muhammad Jalige in a statement, explained that “The attention of the Kaduna State Police Command has been drawn to a viral video on the social media space where it is alleged that a serial police killer, who is also a Police Officer has been arrested. “However, in order to constrict the flow of misinformation, the command wishes to set the records straight.

“A distress situation on June 16, 2023, at about 1930 hours occurred at the Police Mobile Force base of 62 Squadron Kafanchan, Kaduna, where a certain Inspector Moses Paul attempted to kill his duty partner, Inspector Simnawa Paul.

“The incident which transpired while the two were on duty at the said base led Inspector Moses Paul to strangle, using a rope on the neck of his unsuspecting colleague. The victim was, however, rescued by two other Police Officers, whose attention were drawn by his cries.”