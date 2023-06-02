Kaduna Pilgrims Agency inspects airport facilities, expresses satisfaction

…says we are ready to fly

By Haroon-Ishola Balogun

The Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency, has expressed satisfaction on the state of facilities at the Kaduna Hajj camp, put in place by the Federal Airport Authority, Kaduna for the smooth airlifting of pilgrims from the state and environs.

The Executive Secretary of the agency, Dr Yusuf Yakubu Arrigasiyyu stated this while fielding questions from newsmen shortly after his visitation to the airport, yesterday.

According to him, the visit was meant to discuss the smooth airlifting of pilgrims and to see the state of facilities on ground.

“We were well received by the management of the airport and we have seen a great deal of efforts put in place for the smooth airlifting of our pilgrims. We are happy and we are ready to begin airlifting.”

The Manager Kaduna International Airport Authority, Alhaji Adamu Sha’i stated that adequate preparations have been made and the airport is ready for the pilgrims.

His words, “Our responsibility is to make the airport accessible and we are doing our best, we are ready.

Recall that Kaduna state has the highest Hajj slots this year with 5,902 pilgrims. Again, last year, Kadun bagged an award in Saudi Arabia for their preparation and organisation of their pilgrims.

This year’s airlifting, it was gathered might begin any moment from now. Azman airline has been dedicated to airlift the pilgrims.

Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary, Dr. Arrigasiyyu recently held a meeting with the representative of electronics Media from the State.

They meeting discussed the Hajj Programmes, with the agency promising to give the media maximum cooperation in order to produce their Programmes successfully without hitches.