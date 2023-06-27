Increase education budget to complement student loan, NANS charges Tinubu

By Adesina Wahab



The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has charged President Bola Tinubu to increase the budgetary allocation to education, so as to complement the recently-introduced Students Loans Scheme.



This is just as the student body demanded that students must be part of the committee that will be in charge of the implementation of the scheme.



NANS, through the Zone D, Southwest, Coordinator, Comrade Alao John, stated this yesterday while briefing the press on recent developments in the education sector and the zone.



While it commended Tinubu for the students loans initiative, the association added that better and more results would be achieved if the budget for the sector is increased.



“We believe that this scheme will help alleviate the sufferings of the average Nigerian student. Meanwhile, the scheme will be less effective if education is not properly funded. We implore the President to implement the UNESCO recommendation of at least 26% of the budget being set aside for education which we all agree is the bedrock for prosperity.



“We also need to advice Mr President of Federal Republic of Nigeria to appoint credible hands to be in charge of the process and we also advise that students leaders and stakeholders must be part of the process who would help to guide the committee, as we still need further clarification on the conditions to secure the loan and the conditions of repayment of the loan.”



Alao also announced the dissolution of the Ogun State Joint Campus Committee, JCC, in line with the directive from the national leadership of the association.



“Sequel to the memo released and signed by the National President of our noble organization, Comrade Usman Barambu dated 23rd of March, 2023 that all Joint Campus Councils that have exceeded two years in office be dissolved, we hereby announce the dissolution of the Ogun State JCC with immediate effect. This is pursuant to the dictates of Article 12 Sec 2(iv) of the NANS Constitution. Be rest assured, we will do all we can to ensure the sanctity of our constitution is protected.”



He subsequently announced Comr. Adeogun Moshood Feyisetan from Olabisi Onabanjo Universiry, Comr. Bada Abdulwasiu Adeniyi of Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Comr. Alebiosu Boluwatife of Tai Solarin University of Education, Comr. Thanni Damilare Abdullahi of the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro and Mojeed Olamilekan Aina of Federal College of Education, Osiele, as members of a caretaker committee that would organise election into the JCC within 30 days.