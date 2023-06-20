ICPC recovers, restrains N454bn assets in 4 years

… concludes 4,737 investigations

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC has recovered, seized, restrained and forfeited assets worth over N454.8 billion between February 2019 and March 2023.

This was contained in a report entitled: “Overview of ICPC Performance: 2019-2023” presented by the Deputy Director, Planning Research and Statistics Department of the ICPC, Jude Okoye, at a two-day capacity building training for media practitioners covering the ICPC in Abuja.

A breakdown of the recovery/funds restrained, showed N9.341 billion on (ICPC Recovery AC), N45.280 billion Constituency and Executive Projects Tracking Group, CEPTG-Completed projects on return of contractors to site; N3.540 billion on ICPC Tax Intervention; N25.361 billion on lands and building (notional value); N67.236 billion ICPC interventions (investigations); N25.73 million rent received.

Others are: N13.418 billion on businesses and farms (notional value); N2.865 billion for CEPTG-other recovered assets; N1.199 billion cash recovery (domiciliary AC); N577.98 million Vehicles (notional value); N110.36 million cash restrained (interim forfeiture); N250.49 million cash restrained (final forfeiture); total cash restrained was pegged at N284.065 billion.

A closer look into the report revealed that the ICPC has concluded 4,737 investigations in the space of five years between February 2019 and March 2023. Also, 3,422 projects have been tracked under the Constituency and Executive Projects Tracking Initiative (CEPTI).

Furthermore, 335 cases have been filed in courts, 406 cases are being under prosecution in various courts. The Commission also recorded 12 million website hits and social media feedback.