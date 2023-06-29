I invoked spirit of ‘Emi Lokan’ from Awujale  – Tinubu 

President Tinubu

By Miftaudeen Raji

President Bola Tinubu said he invoked the spirit of Emi Lokan – It’s my turn – from the Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona.

President Tinubu stated this while speaking at the palace of the Awujale in Ijebu-Ode on Thursday.

He said, “I invoked the spirit of Emi Lokan from Baba (The Awujale of Ijebuland). That’s the spirit of freedom and that’s who we are as a people.

“I came to Ogun state to invoke the spirit of freedom from which we are noted for. I invoked that spirit thrice – the spirit of Baba (Awujale) is Emi Lokan. That’s Baba, being blunt, being incisive, that’s him, he will tell you,” he added.

Recalling the naira swap crises that rocked the country prior to the 2023 general elections, President Tinubu noted that Nigerians voted at a very crucial time when “our monies were confiscated. The cash swap didn’t work. It was terrible then, I realised that.”

He said, “And the second spirit is that money or no money, ‘A ma dibo’ (We will vote) A ma wole (We will win). Bi ko sowo (Whether there’s no money). And ever since, it’s been the spirit that’s driving me to serve.

“I’m honoured Baba. I am honoured. I’ve just come to respond to whom calling, saying I need to see you.

Thank you for being there for me and for there for the country. You’ve demonstrated so much loyalty, so much commitment.

“Baba, this is your President. This is your son Thank you. Thank you for everything. I thank God for you being alive to witness today, to witness the result of the election that you prayed for us your children.

“You have an uncommon courage and you passed it to us. We utilised it to serve and to invoke the spirit of who we are a people, very proud and honourable people, people of great character. Our diversity for prosperity will never be forgotten,” he said.

The President is on a private visit to some monarchs, in the Gateway state.

Tinubu landed at the Dipo Dina International Stadium in Ijebu-Ode, in Ijebu-Ode local government area of the State at exactly 10.18am, and was accompanied by his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu and the Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication and Strategies, Dele Alake.

Tinubu, who landed in a Presidential chopper tagged, 5N FG2, Nigeria Airforce, was received by the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, Chief Olusegun Osoba and other supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The President left for the residence of the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona where he is expected to have a private meeting with the traditional ruler.

Tinubu is also expected to have a separate meeting with the Alake and Paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo in his palace in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Recall that Tinubu’s last visit to the state was in January, when his presidential campaign train stormed the state, he visited the four paramount rulers in the state.