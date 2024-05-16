Tinubu, Senegalese President, Faye meet in Aso Rock

Bassirou Diomaye Faye (C) and President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu (L) pose for images after his swearing in as Senegal’s President at an exhibition centre in the new town of Diamniadio near the capital Dakar on April 2, 2024. – Bassirou Diomaye Faye was sworn in on April 2, 2024 as Senegal’s youngest president after sweeping to a first-round victory on a pledge of radical reform 10 days after he was released from prison. (Photo by JOHN WESSELS / AFP)

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with the new President of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Faye, who was sworn-in on April 2, 2024, arrived the forecourt of the State House about 3pm and was ushered in by Pipers from the military band.

The Senegalese President was immediately taken to the Nigeria leader’s office for a closed-doors session.

Details shortly…