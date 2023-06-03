Gunmen attack Yahaya Bello’s convoy

The convoy of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State was, on Saturday, blocked and attacked by gunmen at about 12:30pm, leaving many injured.

According to a statement by Kingsley Fanwo, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, the attack took place near the Naval Base, few kilometres from Lokoja.

Fanwo noted that the convoy of another politician blocked the road and armed thugs started shooting sporadically at the governor’s convoy.

The statement read: “A Tundra branded with the logo and flags of a particular opposition party also blocked the governor’s vehicle and occupants of the branded Tundra were armed with rifles and shot guns.

“The governor left the scene unscathed and there is no cause for panic as the governor is in high spirits.

“Some security aides and other aides attached to the governor sustained some degrees of injuries and have been rushed to medical facilities for medical attention.

“We urge the people of Kogi State to remain calm as security agents are in full control to ensure the arrest of the hoodlums behind the attack.

“The state government will ensure that law and order are maintained as the attackers will be brought to justice.

“The governor has warned that no APC member should be involved in any reprisal attack as insecurity from any quarter will be met with stiff penalties,” the commissioner concluded.