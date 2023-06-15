Flood: FG directs govs to submit vulnerability status reports in one week

The federal government has issued a directive to states that have not yet submitted their vulnerability status reports.

These states have been instructed to submit their reports within a week.

The directive was delivered to the concerned states during the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting held on Thursday.

“One of the issues that came up for discussion was flooding or flood disasters across the country. At the 128th NEC meeting held on October 20, 2022, the then chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum and the former governor of Sokoto State, His Excellency Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, drew the attention of the council to the devastating effects of the 2022 floor, which affected almost all the states of the federation, which resulted in the loss of lives and livelihoods.

“The council resolved, as at that time, to set up a five-man ad hoc committee on flooding, comprising governors of Jigawa, Kogi, Anambra, Bayelsa, Lagos and Yobe States, and co-opted some other ministries and agencies. The terms of reference were to review the current flooding situation in the country and design a template for compensation for victims.

“In carrying out that particular assignment, there were limitations. One of the limitations is the delay in the non-submission of field templates by some states, only 16 states out of the total number of states affected forwarded their submissions to NEC Secretariat, up to date, and about 15 others were yet to do so. Submissions from defaulting states are awaited as we speak.

“Recommendations and the plight of victims of the unfortunate flood disaster across affected states of the federation could be alleviated if the much needed intervention from the federal government materialized without further delay.

“There is therefore a need to expedite the release of funds to affected states as recommended by designated committees constituted by the federal government to that effect.

“This will go a long way in addressing the needs of the victims as well as offset debts incurred by some states to assist the victims. You are aware that various agencies that are responsible for giving us early warnings and signs have been warning that this year might be worse than last year. So flooding can now be predicted to be an annual occurrence.

“The council resolved that all states should make a comprehensive submission by next week. Members are also to liaise with the Office of the Vice President, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and all the private sector and other well spirited Nigerians to help in tackling this flooding in the country,” Bello stated while interacting with the media.