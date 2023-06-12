Democracy Day: We’re making progress — Uzodimma assures Imo residents

The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has urged residents of the state to join other Nigerians to renew their faith in democracy as the best form of governance.

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser on New and Electronic Media, Nnaemeka Okafor, “Governor Hope Uzodimma acknowledged that democracy might not have solved all the challenges facing the country”. Still, he notes that “a lot of milestones have been made since the advent of this democratic dispensation in 1999.”

The governor expressed satisfaction that in Imo State, much progress has been recorded under democratic rule, especially since January 2020.

He, therefore, called on Imo residents to rededicate themselves to the strengthening and sustenance of democracy irrespective of imperfections inherent in the system.

He assured that the freedom of choice, assembly and association embedded in democracy would always put that system of government above any other.

He pledged always to avail, Imo people democracy dividends within available resources, and wished them a memorable Democracy Day