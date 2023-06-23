BBNaija Reunion: How Chichi abandoned her children — Phyna

Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner, Josephine Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, and Chinenyenwa Desire Okoebor, famous as Chichi were on Thursday night involved in a heated exchange.

The spat between the duo during the Big Brother Naija Season 7 reunion saw Phyna revealed how Chichi abandoned her children in Benin.

She also claimed that Chichi is older than most of the ‘Level Up’ housemates.

“I know Chichi is older than almost everybody [BBN Season 7 housemates]. She is about 33 years old,” Phyna said.

An angry Chichi retorted: “Oh wow! My mum. My mum, how are you? My late mum.”

Phyna fumed: “Excuse me! The way you have silicon on your ny*sh and your breasts, you’ve it on your brain. So, shut up. Chichi stripper. Chichi silicon brain. Chichi, mother of two; abandoned them, one died. Chichi left her husband in Benin…”

Chichi, however, refuted Phyna’s allegations, claiming she was referring to her future children.