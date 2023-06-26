Anambra group urges Tinubu to appoint intellectuals

Prof. Jerry Ugokwe

…drums support for Prof. Ugokwe

By Emmanuel Elebeke

A Coalition of Political Ambassadors of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Anambra State has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to utilize one of their finest intellectuals and politicians to represent the South East in his administration.

The group made this known after a consultative meeting in Abuja where they also passed a vote of confidence on the leadership style of President Tinubu since May 29, 2023, when he assumed office.

It is contained in a statement signed by Hon. Hon. Chika Raymond (Akwa Akwulu Nibo) and Barr. Emeka Nkeiruka where they appreciated Amb. Ugokwe who was recently appointed a Professor of Legislative Studies and Governance by the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State.

They noted that Prof. Jerry Ugokwe has distinguished himself amongst his peers in the South East APC where he relentlessly mobilized for the APC despite knowing that the South East has not been an APC stronghold from inception but was determined to market President Tinubu ahead of the 2023 elections, a candidate who he was convenience about his intentions for Nigeria, some of which have started playing out.

They also noted that Idemili North and South which is Ugokwe’s Constituency was amongst the locations in the South East with some of the highest numbers of votes accruing to the APC because of the tireless effort of Prof. Ugokwe, who wooed the electorates for Tinubu despite the obvious projections of the Labour Party and Peter Obi who was a former Governor of the State.

The statement reads: “It is on record that of the over 5000 votes garnered by the APC in Anambra State, Prof. Ugokwe’s Idemili gave APC over 1200 votes to fill the gap and would have been more but for the aspiration of a former governor of the State and the overwhelming presence of his obident movement in the South East.

“It is premised on the above sincere commitment of Prof. Ugokwe that we recommend him to represent the South East in the Cabinet of President Tinubu, given his years of experience in the Academia and Nigerian Political space, where he started as a Member House of Representatives for 2 terms and later an Ambassador to Austria among others.

“He served without any trace of corruption and also distinguished himself by setting a record of private Member Bills sponsored in the House of Representatives, a record which is yet to be broken. Ugokwe as an Ambassador also strengthened the diplomatic ties between Nigeria and the countries where he was assigned to and till date Nigerians in those countries are still appreciative of his immense contribution to their peaceful coexistence with their host countries.

“We also commend the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the changes we are observing in the polity, which points to a good foundation for a better Nigeria, going forward and we urge him not to be distracted by anything but focus on redeeming his campaign promises which for now we can confirm that he is on the right track.”