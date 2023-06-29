Akwa Ibom: NUJ resolves to boycott state Assembly activities

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

THE Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Akwa Ibom State Council, has resolved to henceforth boycott the activities of the state House of Assembly following the non-appointment of a member of the Union as Press Secretary to the Speaker Mr. Udeme Otong.

This was among other resolutions reached by the union during its monthly Congress held on Wednesday June 28, 2023 at the Council’s Secretariat issued in a communique made available to members on Thursday in Uyo.

The communique was signed by Comrade Amos Etuk State Chairman, Comrade Dominic Akpan Secretary as well as Comrade Iniobong Ekponta, Comrade Dianime Uko, Comrade Emem Okon, Chairman, Secretary and member of the Communique drafting Committee.

It reads: “Congress directed all Journalists covering the activities of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, including the Press Corps to withdraw their services with immediate effect over the appointment of a non-journalist as the Press Secretary (Head of Press Corps) by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Udeme Otong.

“Congress frowned at this development and consequently warned that any defaulting member of the Union shall face severe sanctions.

“Congress noted the persistent flooding of Atiku Abubakar Way, Uyo, occasioned by indiscriminate dumping of waste, resulting in a complete blockage of the drain and called on the Akwa Ibom State Environmental Protection and Waste Management Agency, AKSEPWMA, to take immediate action to remediate the situation.

“Congress also noted that the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NUPRC, has shortchanged oil producing communities in Akwa Ibom State by not remitting the funds generated from fines from gas flaring in the affected communities to them directly, as enshrined in the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA.

“Congress, therefore, urged NUPRC to henceforth start paying gas flaring fines to the affected communities.

“Congress called on security agencies to step up their surveillance and come up with measures to arrest the increasing cases of phone theft in Uyo capital city.

“Congress called on the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Motor Traffic Division of the Nigeria Police and other authorities involved in traffic management to arrest and prosecute motorists who drive against the traffic as the ugly development has often resulted in accidents and injuries”