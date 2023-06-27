Again, FCT moves against cattle herders

Stock

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Following the lack of political will by the immediate-past administration to efficiently implement its own decision banning cattle herders from operating in some parts of the nation’s capital, Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA on Tuesday directed security agencies to curtail the activities of itinerant herdsmen and scavengers popularly known as “Baban bola”.

The decision was a fallout of Tuesday’s monthly meeting of the FCT Security Committee which was chaired by the Permanent Secretary in the FCT Administration, Mr Olusade Adesola.

The immediate-past Minister of FCT, Mohammed Bello had severally announced a ban on cattle herding within the Federal Capital City FCC but the order was observed more in the breach due to the pack of political will to enforce it.

At Tuesday’s security meeting, Director of Press in the Office of the FCT Minister, Anthony Ogunleye added that the G7 security operations involving collaborations between the FCT and its contiguous States “will seek to tackle the menace of kidnappings and other violent crimes in the FCT and its surrounding States in the coming weeks”.

He said the Director, FCTA Department of Security Services, Adamu Gwary made the disclosure shortly after the monthly FCT Security Committee Meeting.

According to him, Gwary also revealed that the upcoming G7 meeting slated for July 5 in the FCT, will herald the G7 operations across the contiguous states to the FCT.

Giving further explanation on the upcoming meeting, the Director Security said, “The FCT Administration is hosting the meeting for the Technical Committee, which comprises the heads of the security agencies, the members States’ Commissioners of Police, the Director of Security and the Commandant of the NSCDC. There is the military component too, the Army Headquarters Garrison and the Defence Headquarters are part of the meeting. They will discuss and agree on modalities and approach to the clearance exercise.

“The Director also disclosed that security agencies in the FCT have been directed to take appropriate measures in curtailing the issues of cattle herding in the city of Abuja, the activities of scavengers popularly known as Baban bola among others”, Ogunleye added.