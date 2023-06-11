Afro Nation Nigeria festival announced 

By Ayo Onikoyi

The world’s biggest Afrobeats festival, Afro Nation, has confirmed a brand new edition, arriving in Lagos, Nigeria for the first time this year.

Afro Nation Nigeria is set to be the biggest event of its kind in 2023, uniting the diaspora in the home of Afrobeats. The news was announced today via the festival’s official social media channels.

Four years since Afro Nation’s debut in Portugal, the festival has since been expanding around the world with a hugely successful US debut in Miami in May, and more incredible shows to come on the beach in Portugal this month before returning to America for a two day show in Detroit between 19th-20th August.

Speaking about the upcoming plans to bring Afro Nation to Nigeria, Co-Founder SMADE said: “Nigeria is the home to so many international superstars who have made Afrobeats a globally loved genre. As someone who grew up in Lagos, and then spent years promoting African music in London and beyond, this will truly be a full circle moment, bringing the Afro Nation show back home to Lagos. We can’t wait for the biggest celebration of African music the world has ever seen!”