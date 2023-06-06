…hails NAHCON’s conduct of hajj operations

By Haroon-Ishola Balogun

The Nigerian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ambassador Yahaya Lawal, has commended the Chairman of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan for his vision and all-inclusive style of management in monitoring the organization of the Hajj airlift, describing this year;s hajj operation as very outstanding.

Lawal, who breezed into the Central Coordinating Committee Meeting at the NAHCON’s headquarters, Hajj House, Abuja, Monday said, “I’m so impressed with the monitoring of the airlift operation. I am so glad and delighted that the operation is getting on very well.”

Lawal stated that he was encouraged by the event in the situation room to adjudge this year’s Hajj as an outstanding one.

“I have seen the result of better planning, organization and monitoring. It is a great accomplishment that you are able to utilize all the 95,000 slots allocated to Nigeria. Indeed, this will give us the impetus to ask for additional allocation next year. I want to say this year’s hajj operation has been very outstanding.”

He assured of the Embassy’s readiness and commitment to support and collaborate with NAHCON to achieve its desired objective of a successful Hajj.

“We are at your disposal to collaborate with you for a successful operation this year and beyond in the discharge of your national assignment” he stated.

In a related development, the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Dauda Lawal who also paid a visit to the Hajj House, earlier, praised the commission for its unwavering commitment to uplift Hajj administration in the country.

Specifically, the Governor commended the commission for the seamless airlift arrangement made in the airlift of Zamfara pilgrims.

According to him; the fact that there isn’t so much noise and fuss anywhere showed that the operations is moving smoothly with little hiccups.

“I want to commend the Management and Board of the Commission for the way and manner this year’s Hajj airlift is being conducted across the country.”

He stated that since he assumed office, he had decided not to interfere in the planning and execution of Hajj arrangements by the State’s Board in order not to jeopardize the exercise.

In his remark, the Chairman/CEO of NAHCON, Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan expressed delight at the style and maturity of the Governor since he assumed office, saying, “You have been magnanimous in victory and you have continued to demonstrate that you are a progressive who is ready to serve the interest of the people of the State. I really want to commend you for that.”

The Chairman/CEO also praised the Pilgrims and officials of Sokoto and Zamfara Pilgrims Welfare Boards for their efforts in ensuring that the airlift in the Sokoto Zone went on seamlessly. “Indeed the flight operation in Sokoto Zone so far has been seamless. The pilgrims from the Zones are on record to be always on time to board the aircraft promptly.”

Present during the governor’s visit were the Commissioners in charge of Policy, Personnel , Management and Finance(PPMF), Alhaji Nura Hassan Yakasai, Commissioner in charge of Operations/Licensing and Tour Operators, Alhaji Abdullahi Magaji Hardawa and the Commissioner in charge of Planning, Research, Statistics, Information & Library Services(PRSILS), Sheikh Suleiman Momoh and host of other Senior Management Staff.