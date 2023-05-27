Why NLNG Science Quiz means so much to us – Odeh

Mr Andy Odeh of NLNG flanked by Onyedikachi Hope and Mgbmena Victor both of N’Delta Science School who emerged Champions.

As N’Delta Science School Emerges 2023 Champions

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – NIGERIA LNG Limited (NLNG) says her annual Science Quiz Competition is dear to the heart of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) because it is helping to create needed buzz around demystifying the study of science to maximize its ever-increasing-value-for-humanity.

Andy Odeh, NLNG’s General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, highlighted this premium the company places on the annual contest at the 2023 Grand Finale on Saturday in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, where Niger Delta Science School, Rumuola, emerged Champions.

Odeh noted, “Science is so pervasive that there is hardly anyone in the four corners of Rivers that hasn’t today counted on science to achieve one elementary task on the other. The fisherman who wakes up, takes his net, enters his boat, and paddles to that part of the sea he hopes to make big catch has depended heavily on science.

“So is the teacher who woke up this morning, checked his time, emails and updates on the phone, entered his car and drove to this place. We all depend on science to improve our lives and the way we live it. Every new day with new discoveries and inventions, science’s hold on us becomes even stronger and tighter.

“For us at NLNG, science is far from being a subject in the classroom, it is the most credible vehicle to take us from where we are today to where we wish to be tomorrow. We must therefore demystify science to make it accessible to every child in this state.

“One way of doing this is to create a buzz around it. This time, the buzz is a quiz competition around the subject matter. This way the young and curious can be interested in it, can be familiar with it, can.”

For this 2023 NLNG Science Quiz focused on theme ‘Net Zero Science’, Niger Delta Science School, 2nd Runner Up the year before, clinched the grand prize after a pulsating quiz on science areas involving Maths, Chemistry, Physic, Biology, Computer Science and the Wild Card Area which interrogated Climate Change issues.

In the competition meant for Rivers senior secondary schools featuring SS1 & 2 categories, the pair of Onyedikachi Hope and Mgbemena Victor, representing Niger Delta Science School with total 65,899 Points emerged champions with Oginigba Community Secondary School and Enitona High School, Borokiri, both also Port Harcourt based emerging 2nd and 3rd placed respectively.

NLNG collaborates on the project with the Rivers State Ministry of Education and the Science Teachers Association of Nigeria.