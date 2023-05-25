Why I didn’t interfere in NASS affairs — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says he decided not to meddle in the affairs of the National Assembly since he became the president in 2015 because of his belief in the independence of the legislature.

Buhari said this at the inauguration of the permanent site of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) in Abuja on Thursday.

He said his administration ensured a harmonious relationship between the Executive and the Legislature and promoted a culture of mutual respect and collaboration between the two arms.

The president said he was optimistic that the magnificent complex would boost the capacity of the legislature in Nigeria and Africa at large.

He described the legislature as the cornerstone of any democracy, adding that it was vital to ensure that the wish and aspirations of all Nigerians were considered during the lawmaking process.

He said the lawmakers also perform critical functions of overseeing the executive and ensuring that the government’s spending is aligned with legislative intent.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said the result of executive and legislative collaboration had helped in facilitating hundreds of roads, and bridges as well as the rehabilitation and reconstruction of rail lines across the country.

“We have also passed several legislations to provide an overarching framework for sustainable economic growth and development.

” Significantly also, the investment in infrastructure development extends to all six zones of the country,” he said.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, appealed to the president to assent to the Federal Audit Bill and National Assembly Budget and Research Office Bill passed by the Assembly.

He said the bills sought to enhance the oversight function of committees as critical legislative priorities as well as to improve transparency and accountability in government processes.