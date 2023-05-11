UNILORIN uses Ekweremadu, Portable’s cases to set exam questions

University of Ilorin, UNILORIN, Kwara State, has referenced cases of the former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu and the popular singer, Habeeb Okikiola, with the stage name Portable, in the examination.

In the question paper sighted by Vanguard on Thursday, the Department of Criminology and Security Studies of the Faculty of Social Sciences used Ekweremadu and Portable’s cases in the Harmattan Semester Examination for the 2021/2022 session.

Recall that the Nigerian politician was sentenced to nine years and eight months in prison last week for an organ harvesting plot in the United Kingdom, the UK.

The examiner, in the course Code CSS 311, asked students to state the types of confession made by the victim and mention the predisposing factors that led to the confession and features of the UK police that assisted in the arrest and prosecution of the lawmaker.

The lecturer in charge of the course also asked questions about Portable’s case, who was arrested by the police in March.

Based on the singer’s ordeal, the examiner demanded that the students should discuss four types of criminal profiling, the procedures for obtaining individual characteristics and the relationships between the personality of the offender and his job.