Tinubu’s visit: Wike declares public holiday in Rivers

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike has declared Wednesday 3 May public holiday for Rivers state people to celebrate Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the President-Elect, over a two-day visit to the state.

Tinubu during the visit is scheduled to commission the Rumuola/Rumuokwuta Flyover and the ultra-modern Magistrates’ Court Complex, Port Harcourt, Wednesday and the day after.

Wike in a State broadcast on Tuesday said “It is an honour to the government and people of Rivers State to host the President-Elect on this historic visit. Consequently, I urge all Rivers citizens to come out en mass to receive our President-Elect and display the traditional Rivers hospitality as he commissions these legacy projects to God’s glory and the advancement of our development.

“I hereby declare Wednesday, 3rd May 2023, a public holiday to enable the people of Rivers State to receive our President-Elect in rousing welcome. All shops and business premises along Rumuola to Rumuokwuta roads in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the State shall remain closed from 8.00 a.m. to 3.00 p.m. on Wednesday, 3rd May 2023. I urge all labour unions and security agencies to comply with this closure order.”