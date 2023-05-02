Home » Politics » Tinubu’s visit: Wike declares public holiday in Rivers
Politics

May 2, 2023

Tinubu’s visit: Wike declares public holiday in Rivers

Tinubu

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike has declared Wednesday 3 May public holiday for Rivers state people to celebrate Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the President-Elect, over a two-day visit to the state.

Tinubu during the visit is scheduled to commission the Rumuola/Rumuokwuta Flyover and the ultra-modern Magistrates’ Court Complex, Port Harcourt, Wednesday and the day after.

Wike in a State broadcast on Tuesday said “It is an honour to the government and people of Rivers State to host the President-Elect on this historic visit. Consequently, I urge all Rivers citizens to come out en mass to receive our President-Elect and display the traditional Rivers hospitality as he commissions these legacy projects to God’s glory and the advancement of our development.

Related News

“I hereby declare Wednesday, 3rd May 2023, a public holiday to enable the people of Rivers State to receive our President-Elect in rousing welcome. All shops and business premises along Rumuola to Rumuokwuta roads in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the State shall remain closed from 8.00 a.m. to 3.00 p.m. on Wednesday, 3rd May 2023. I urge all labour unions and security agencies to comply with this closure order.”

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.