Tinubu tasked on good governance 

Insist Developing Nigeria’s economy, more than job creation

By Olayinka Ajayi

Former Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko and the Chairman of Opportunic Global Fund Mr. Kola Oyeneyin have urged the incoming administration to be ready to ‘roll up it’s sleeves’ in addressing the challenges of diversity that has eaten into fabrics of the country.

Speaking during the Dare Adeboye foundation Change and Development Forum themed: “Good Governance and Accountability” at the Redemption Camp, Ogun State, the duo insisted that the theme is very appropriate as leadership drives good governance and strong institution in every developed parts of the world.

In his remarks, Mimiko who lamented that Nigeria has taken over from India as the poverty capital of the world, said: “Nigeria seems to be at the bottom of every development statistics . The statistics of 133 million poor people reflect the reality in our country.

” Whoever is coming must be ready to roll up his sleeves as economic development is more than job creation program. It is creation of wealth for citizens.

“Also, we cannot afford the mantra of 97 to 5 per cent I talked about. Every part of this country must be included and giving the right to prominent position in the incoming administration.

“Then, we must secure this country. Increasing the quality and quantity of our law enforcement agencies through trainings, emoluments among others. These are among other measures to be taken to secure Nigeria.”

On his part, Senior Personal Assistant to General Overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Leke Adeboye, said the Foundation aimed at touching lives through building the nation, advancing the kingdom of God and advancing his vision that has now become Nigeria’s vision.

” The Foundation had been pushing boundaries of touching lives through direct individual impact, community-based impact and national development through the initiatives of Kingdom advancement, youths’ empowerment, education, leadership and governance, sanitation and clean water initiatives.”

Also speaking, Chief Executive Officer, Opportunik Global Funds, Kola Oyeneyin, reiterated that without equity and justice, the economy could not be developed.

Oyeneyin also urged the new administration to be “transparent, leverage technology and invest heavily on data with inclusiveness.”