2027: Obi, Kwankwaso Movement unveils 59-member presidential campaign council

By Henry Henry

ABUJA- The OK Movement, a political platform established to mobilise support for the joint ticket of the Nigeria Democratic Congress presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso, has put in place a 59-member Presidential Campaign Council comprising zonal and state coordinators.

The group has also unveiled directors for mobilisation, women affairs, strategy, security, legal affairs and other key areas ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The OK Movement publicly presents itself as a nationwide platform associated with the Obi–Kwankwaso political project ahead of the 2027 presidential election, stressing that its campaign structure will continue to focus on mobilisation and engagement across the 36 states and the FCT.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja by the movement’s National Secretary, Saadatu Sani, the Presidential Campaign Council is expected to take the movement’s message and programme to Nigerians across the states, local government areas, wards and communities.

The statement said John Ughulu heads the campaign council as Director-General, while Saadatu Sani serves as National Secretary.

It added that the structure includes six zonal coordinators: Suleiman Abubakar for North Central, Hashimu Dungurawa for North West, Amadu Gwambe for North East, Dr Adebayo Adefolaseye for South West, Christopher Ighodaro for South South and El-Shaddai Ikeh for South East.

Other appointments include Ibrahim Jabir as FCT Coordinator, while Maiyaki Samson, Tokji Mandim, Yusuf Abdullahi, Aliyu Tershaku, Awal Goma and Kazeem Olawuyi were named coordinators for Kogi, Plateau, Nasarawa, Benue, Niger and Kwara respectively.

The statement noted that coordinators were also appointed for Kaduna, Sokoto, Kano, Zamfara, Jigawa, Kebbi and Katsina in the North West, while Adamawa, Gombe, Taraba, Bauchi, Yobe and Borno have coordinators in the North East.

It added that the South West structure includes coordinators for Osun, Oyo, Ekiti, Ogun, Lagos and Ondo, while Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers have representatives in the South South.

In the South East, the party named coordinators for Imo, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Abia.

The statement also announced directors for various areas, including grassroots mobilisation, women affairs, contact and engagement, mobilisation, special duties, procurement, information technology, legal affairs, strategy and planning, security and intelligence, and administration.

It urged council members to work together and maintain discipline, humility and commitment in carrying out their responsibilities.

According to the statement, the campaign will require effective communication, grassroots engagement and coordination across the country.

The Presidential Campaign Council is expected to take the movement’s message and programme to Nigerians across the states, local government areas, wards and communities.

Saadatu Sani’s statement read, “The National Leadership of the OK Movement warmly congratulates all distinguished members who have been selected to serve on the OK Movement Presidential Campaign Council.

“Your selection is not merely an appointment; it is a call to duty, sacrifice, leadership and service to Nigeria.

“At this critical moment in our nation’s history, the responsibility before the Presidential Campaign Council is enormous. You have been entrusted with the task of taking the vision, message and aspirations of our principals directly to the Nigerian people from the cities to the grassroots, from the states to the local governments, and from the wards to every community across the federation.

“”The OK Movement is not built around individuals seeking personal recognition. It is a movement driven by a larger national vision: to mobilise Nigerians around the possibility of a better, more prosperous, united and functional Nigeria.

“We therefore expect every member of the Presidential Campaign Council to approach this assignment with discipline, loyalty, humility, courage and an unwavering commitment to the collective vision of the movement.

“The road ahead will require hard work. It will require strategic thinking, grassroots mobilisation, effective communication and, above all, the ability to work together as one formidable political family.

“Our responsibility is to ensure that the message of our principals reaches every Nigerian and that the voice of the people is heard across the length and breadth of our nation. A New Nigeria Is Possible. Nigeria Will Be OK.

“Let us therefore rise to this historic responsibility and demonstrate through our actions that the OK Movement is ready, organised and committed to the task ahead.

“On behalf of the National Leadership of the OK Movement, we once again extend our heartfelt congratulations to all members of the Presidential Campaign Council.

“Your appointment is an honour, but more importantly, it is a responsibility. The journey has begun. The assignment is clear. The mission is Nigeria.”