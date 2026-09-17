Archbishop ‘withdraws’ award given to Muslim cleric who praised bin Laden

Archbishop of Canterbury Sarah Mullally blesses the crowd at Buttermarket following her installation ceremony at Canterbury Cathedral, south-east England on March 25, 2026. The Church of England became Britain’s state establishment church following King Henry VIII’s split from the Roman Catholic Church in the 1530s. The British monarch is its supreme governor, while the Archbishop of Canterbury is seen as the spiritual leader of Anglicans worldwide. (Photo by Henry NICHOLLS / AFP)

The office of the Archbishop of Canterbury on Thursday withdrew an interfaith award given this September 11 to a Muslim cleric who praised Osama bin Laden, after the decision sparked backlash.

Sarah Mullally, the head of the Church of England, last week handed awards to faith leaders including Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, for “reconciliation and interfaith cooperation”.

Ashrafi is the chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council, a prominent body of religious scholars.

In 2007, he told AFP it was giving then-Al-Qaeda chief bin Laden its “highest title for a Muslim warrior” in protest at Britain awarding writer Salman Rushdie a knighthood.

“We are pleased to award the title of Saifullah (Sword of Allah) to Osama bin Laden,” Ashrafi told AFP at the time, calling this “the highest title for a Muslim warrior”.

Bin Laden orchestrated the 9/11 attacks on the United States and was killed by US forces in 2011.

“Previous comments made by Imam Ashrafi have come to light that have led Lambeth Palace to reconsider this award and we can now confirm today that the award has been withdrawn,” the office of the archbishop said in a statement.

The statement added that the award had initially been given to Ashrafi for his “longstanding support for religious minorities in Pakistan, particularly the Christian community.”

A spokesperson for Ashrafi earlier his comment had not been “an endorsement of bin Laden” but “made in the context of explaining the hurt felt by many Muslims over the British honour” for Rushdie.

Rushdie was the subject of fatwas calling for his execution and assassination attempts for fictionalising the Prophet Muhammad in his bestselling book “The Satanic Verses”.

Lambeth Palace, the archbishop’s seat, posted a photo on September 11 of Mullally presenting the award to Ashrafi for “outstanding work as an ambassador of interfaith harmony in Pakistan”.

Posting on X, Conservative Party opposition politician Nick Timothy wrote: “The naivety of our public institutions for engaging with people like this is staggering. But not surprising.”

AFP