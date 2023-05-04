PSG target Mourinho for coaching role

By Efosa Taiwo

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly in talks with Jose Mourinho on a deal that will see the Portuguese gaffer take over the managerial role at the club.

Christopher Galtier’s stint in the French capital is ostensibly coming to an early close with the Ligue 1 giants on a quiet prowl for a solid successor.

Roma boss Jose Mourinho had emerged as a top target in the past few weeks, especially with his future in Rome unresolved.

According to reports from Foot Mercato, talks have taken place between the Les Parisiens and Mourinho to see the former Chelsea boss succeed Galtier.

Within the PSG board, a coach with the managerial stature of Mourinho is ideal to bring order to the club’s starred dressing room.

Recall that recently, the club had to clamp down on Messi who vacationed in Saudi Arabia without the permission of the club authorities.