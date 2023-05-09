Ondo Aerotropolis ‘ll create world-class business hub – FAAN MD

— Will reshape S/ West economic landscape — Olanipekun

—- Akeredolu lauds its establishment in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson , Akure

The Managing Director/Chief Executive of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Rabiu Yadudu, has said that the Multi-billion naira Aerotropolis project in Ondo state , would create a world-class business hub, attracts global companies, talents, drives, innovation and fosters economic growth.

Yadudu said this in Akure, the state capital, during the groundbreaking of the project which is in partnership with FAAN and a private firm, the Ala Resort Limited.

Infrastructural facilities of the aerotropolis, is expected to gulp N56 b while no fewer than 14,000 skilled workers would be engaged.

Speaking through the Director of Commercial and Business Development (DCBD), Sadiku Abdulkadir Rafindadi, the Managing Director, added that the ” project will generate enough employment opportunities that will help reduce significantly the unemployment rate in Ondo state in particular and Nigeria in general.

He said that “Ala Resort project will also create a world class business hub that attracts global companies, talents, drives, innovation and fosters economic growth.

“I believe this is the fastest way to increase passenger, cargo and aircraft traffic in Akure airport and gradually upgrade it to international airport.

“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) is confident that with Ala Resort’s assembled team of world class architects, planners, and developers the project is a sure bet”.

He, therefore, called on all stakeholders to remain committed to the project’s success, ensuring that it delivers on its promises.

The Chairman, Board of Directors of the resort, Chief Whole Olanipekun SAN, noted that the resort will reshape the economic landscape and fortunes of Ondo state and the Southwest in general.

Olanipekun, said that “This project is centred around the Akure Airport, which will serve as its primary driver.

“Its growth and evolution will rest on carefully planned world class infrastructure that will enable it to develop rapidly, yet organically into a postmodern aerotropolis, a multifunctional business hub, a residential haven, a holiday and tourism destination with safe, easy, unfettered and seamless access to the global community.

“Another significant spin-off of this project is the positive impact its presence will have on the economic growth of contiguous states, especially Ekiti and Osun, by bringing the attention of the world to the enormous but relatively unutilized economic potential domiciled within them.”

Olanipekun urged the host community- Oba-Ile and the Ondo State Government to support the initiative, as according to him, the resort would be a benefit to all the stakeholders .

On his part, the Executive Vice Chairman of the resort, Moyosola Niran-Oladunni, said “the project seeks to create an eco-friendly and vibrant community of diverse and complementary uses cutting across; residential neighbourhoods supplemented by public open space, civic, ancillary commercial facilities, an 18-hole golf course plus other commercial leisure and entertainment facilities and an industrial enclave supporting typical light industrial and logistics activities.

The traditional ruler of the host community, the Oloba of Oba-Ile, Joseph Agunbiade, however, said; “we are delighted to know that this enterprises is going to bring enormous development to the airport, Oba-Ile, Ondo state in particular and the nation in general.”

The monarch, who spoke through Mrs. Stella Kosemani, said further “We look forward to this project providing employment to so many people including indigenes and residents of Oba-Ile community. We are confident that this will improve the economy of Ondo state in general. Oba-Ile people are a peace loving people who would be ready to partner with investors on this land.”