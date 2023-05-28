Obiekwe’s death untimely—Lagos PDP

PDP and its colour flags

The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday described the death of one of its chieftains, Jude Obiekwe, as untimely, sad and shocking.

Obiekwe, who reportedly died on Friday, was the candidate of the party to the House of Representatives in 2019, Mushin Federal Constituency 2, an aspirant to the same office in 2023 and pan Ndigbo PDP leader.

The party’s Publicity Secretary in the state, Alhaji Hakeem Amode, in a statement in Lagos said, “The death of Hon. Obiekwe at this material time got to us as a rude shock.”

Amode said that the party commiserated with the leaders of the PDP in Mushin LGA, the Lagos State chapter of the Igbo apex socio-cultural organisation, Ohaneze Ndigbo, and all Igbos who reside in the state.

He said that the contributions of Obiekwe to the success of our party both in Mushin and in the state remained immeasurable.

According to him, the party will surely miss Obiekwe as he transits to the world beyond.

He said that the party was however, consoled by the fact that Obiekwe lived a life worthy of emulation.

Amode added that the deceased did his best to serve humanity and to contribute to the development of the community, where he resided and for his people.

He said, “We just want to encourage members of his family, friends and political associates to continue to build on the legacy he left behind.

“Our prayers are that God will grant the Obiekwe family, Mushin PDP, all the Ndigbos in Lagos State the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and grant him eternal rest.”