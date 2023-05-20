NNPP debunks issuing apology letter to expelled party’s chair in Ogun

…warns APC to steer clear of party’s matters

By Adeola Badru

The Southwest Zonal Publicity Secretary of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Kilamuwaye Badmus, has debunked writing an apology letter to the former Chairman of the party in Ogun State, Sunday Oginni, saying the current happening is a collective struggle to rescue the party from the political mediocrity and dishonesty of the expelled former party chairman.

He also warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) to steer clear of the NNPP matter, which they said they are trying to dabble into, to frustrate the ongoing petition against the APC, Dapo Abiodun and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the omission of the party’s name on the ballot papers used in conducting March 18th governorship election in the state.

Badmus stated this yesterday, in a statement made available to Vanguard in Ibadan, while reacting to an alleged apology letter orchestrated by one Bamigbade Ahmid, whom he said, was trying to impersonate him.

The southwest zonal publicity secretary of the NNPP said he has never for any reason written an apology letter to the former Chairman of the NNPP in the state.

According to the statement: “Hon. Kilamuwaye BAKO Badmus has never for any reason written an apology letter to the former Chairman of NNPP in Ogun State, Comrade Sunday Olaposi Oginni.”

“The action taken on the ongoing matter is a collective fight to rescue the NNPP faithful members within and diaspora from the political mediocrity and dishonesty of the said former party chairman.”

“I fervently call all our faithful members in Ogun state, to keep calm because this struggle is a rescue mission and together we win. And to the former Ogun state Chairman data boy Bamigbade Ahmid who is trying to impersonate Badmus Kilamuwaye should be extremely careful and be warned.”

“I want to also call on the APC-led administration under Governor Dapo Abiodun to stay clear of the NNPP matter, which they are trying to dabble in, to frustrate the ongoing petition against the APC, Dapo Abiodun and the INEC for the omission of our party name on the ballot papers used in conducting March 18th.”

“Thank you very much to the good people of Ogun NNPP; His Excellency Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, NNPP Ogun state guber candidate; the zonal southwest leadership led by Prince Ayoade; NNPP national executive council led by Ag. Abba Kawu Ali and our indefatigable national leader His Excellency Senator Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso for their unrelenting efforts to rescue Ogun state NNPP from the hands of political armed robbers.”