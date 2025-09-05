Ajadi hails Ogun NNPP Woman Leader, Bagbansoro, on birthday celebration

Abeokuta — Southwest chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has felicitated with the Ogun State NNPP Woman Leader, Hon. Mrs. Bagbansoro Precious, on the occasion of her birthday today, Friday, September 5, 2025.

In a goodwill message, Ajadi described Mrs. Bagbansoro as a “committed grassroots mobiliser and a pillar of strength within the NNPP family,” commending her for her exemplary contributions to women’s participation in politics.

“Hon. Bagbansoro is more than a party leader; she is a symbol of courage, resilience, and dedication to service. On behalf of the NNPP in the Southwest, I join her family, friends, and political associates to celebrate her. May her new year be filled with sound health, greater achievements, and divine blessings,” he said.

Ajadi, who contested the 2023 Ogun State governorship election, also stressed the importance of women leaders in shaping Nigeria’s democracy. He praised Bagbansoro’s efforts in mobilising women and youths into the NNPP, noting that her work has significantly strengthened the party’s grassroots appeal in Ogun State and beyond.

Party members and supporters across the state also joined in celebrating the woman leader, lauding her consistency, dedication, and unwavering commitment to the NNPP’s vision of building a better Nigeria.