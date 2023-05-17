Nigeria Broadcasting Awards holds today

The maiden edition of The Nigeria Broadcasting Awards, TNBA, ceremony holds today at Eko Convention Center, Lagos.

Organised by Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria, BON, TNBA is aimed at recognising and rewarding excellence in the broadcast media industry.

The awards, according to BON Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, will inspire up and coming talents and spur broadcast professionals to do more for the industry.

“The awards will recognise and reward the talents that abound in the Nigerian broadcasting industry, spur them to be better and inspire up and coming professionals to excel in the knowledge that they will someday be recognised and celebrated.

“Broadcasting in Nigeria has come a very long way and it is time we started celebrating broadcasters for their sacrifices.

“At this maiden edition, we will also celebrate those who excelled in the past and made huge contributions to the growth of broadcasting in Nigeria. Congratulations in advance to all winners,” Ugbe said.

Awards will be given in 12 competitive categories in television and eight in radio. Distinguished figures who made huge contributions to the industry will also be recognized.

Among those to be celebrated with Life Achievement Awards in broadcasting are Dr. Christopher Kolade, former Managing Director, National Broadcasting Corporation; Mr. Vincent Maduka, former Director-General, Nigerian Television Authority, NTA; Mallam Mohammed Ibrahim, former Director General of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, FRCN, and NTA.

Raymond Dokpesi, founder DAAR Communications and Mr. Michael Ajegbo, founder, Minaj Broadcasting, Obosi will also be celebrated for their contributions to the growth of broadcasting in Nigeria, while posthumous awards will be given to Ambassador Segun Olusola, Mr. Mike Enahoro, Dahiru Modibbo and Mr. Kunle Olasope, for their meritorious contributions to the broadcast industry.

The awards ceremony will be broadcast live on Wednesday at 6:30pm on Africa Magic Family available on DStv and GOtv, NTA, AIT, Channels TV, TVC, Arise TV, Silverbird TV and other BON member stations.