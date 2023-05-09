Next Child Star announces winners

By Esther Onyegbula

The online beauty pageant for children, which concluded on April 22, drew participants from different parts of the country and aimed at fostering self-confidence and creativity among young children.

Following a rigorous online voting process which lasted weeks, Ayomide Oduleye emerged as the champion of The Next Child Star contest for May 2023.

Reacting, Ayomide’s parents expressed their gratitude to the organizers and voters for recognizing their child’s talent.

The first runner-up was Ikeji Uchechukwu Nmasinachi. Nmasinachi’s parents extended their appreciation to everyone who voted for their child.

Onikoyi Bariah emerged as the second runner-up, captivating voters with her exceptional beauty and talent. She thanked her parents, teachers, and supporters for their unwavering support.

The Next Child Star contest is a monthly online competition that celebrates the talents and skills of young Nigerian children.

“We congratulate the winners of The Next Child Star contest and commend the organizers for putting together a memorable event that showcased the beauty and creativity of young Nigerian children,” they added.