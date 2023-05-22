NEMA commences routine food distribution for Borno IDPs

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, North East zonal office led by the Zonal coordinator Muhammad Usman Aji has commenced the routine distribution of food items for Internally Displaced Person’s, IDPs in camps, host communities and some liberated communities in Borno state.

The distribution was inline with the approval and directive by the Director -General National of the Agency, Alhaji Mustapha Ahmed Habib to cushion the hardship faced by vulnerable ones in the society

Flagging of the distribution in Maiduguri few days ago, the Zonal Coordinator said, each benefitting Household in Muna, Custom House, El-Badawi, Madinatu, Shuwari, Ghom and other host communities is expected to recieve a ration consisting of bags of Rice, Beans, Maize, vegetable oil, salt, Tomato paste and seasoning.

According to Aji, the gesture was aimed at cushioning the economic hardships faced by victims of insurgents.

“I am very excited to be part of the team for distribution of routine food ration to thousands of households of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Borno state.

“This followed an approval by our Director General of the agency, Alhaji Mustapha Ahmed Habib with support from President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk.

“As we flag- off the programme, each Household is expected to recieve a ration compromising 10kg of rice, beans, maize, gallon of vegetable oil, tomatoe paste and other varieties of condiments.” The Zonal Director stated.

He further noted that NEMA has been supporting the efforts of the Borno state Government and other humanitarian partners in catering for the welfare of IDPs in the state through provision of food and non-food items since 2016 to date.

Speaking on behalf of beneficiaries, Ya Kellu Modu and Mallam Babakura Usman thanked NEMA for its sustained support, and prayed Allah (God) restore peace in Borno and the country in general.