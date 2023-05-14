Kwara empowers over 120,000 pupils in skills, knowledge

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Kwara State Government said it has undertaken a trans­formative approach to boost the educational experience in the state.

Mary Kemi Adeoshun, the Kwara State Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, disclosed this during the Education World Forum 2023, held in London.

The Education World Forum, is the largest annual gathering of Education ministers from across the globe and took place from May 7 to May 10 in the vibrant city of London.

Theforum themed: “New Beginnings: Nurturing Learning Culture, Building Resilience, Promoting Sustainability. Stronger, Bolder, Better Education by Design.”

Adeosun stressed that this year’s forum aimed to explore innovative ways to build stronger, bolder, and better education systems that meet the needs of today’s learners and prepare them for the challenges of the future.

The forum brought together policymakers, educators, industry leaders, and thought leaders to share best practices, discuss emerging trends, and collaborate on strategies to transform education for the 21st century.

Among the notable presentations was KwaraLEARN’s – Kwara Leading Education Achievement and Reform Now – transformative approach, which offered a fresh perspective on revolutionising the learning experience in Kwara state.

She shed light on the remarkable strides being made by KwaraLEARN, the basic education reform programme spearheaded by Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq-led administration.

Speaking on the sidelines of the forum, Adeoshun, highlighted the systematic improvements in the quality of education being witnessed across Kwara’s public primary schools.

“…the state government has undertaken a transformative approach to enhance the educational experience, ensuring that students receive a well-rounded and empowering education that prepares them for a successful future.

“The programme’s innovative initiatives and commitment to excellence have garnered attention and admiration, making it a shining example of effective educational reform on a global stage.