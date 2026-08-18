Senegal appoint Vieira as head coach after World Cup disappointment

Senegal have appointed France’s 1998 World Cup winner Patrick Vieira as head coach, the country’s football federation announced Tuesday, succeeding Pape Thiaw who was dismissed after the World Cup.

The appointment of Vieira, who was born in Senegal, is a “strategic move”, the federation said in a social media post, aiming to “establish a high-level technical staff, in line with our country’s sporting ambitions”.

His main mission will be to revitalise the team after Senegal’s bruising loss to Belgium in the last 32 of the World Cup.

Thiaw was sacked less than two weeks later. The 45-year-old former Senegal international had taken over as national team boss in 2024.

The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) president said at the time that toxicity had surrounded the team at the World Cup after Thiaw demanded a pay rise.

The Lions of Teranga had also suffered two defeats in the World Cup group stage, against France and Norway, before a 5–0 victory over Iraq secured their place in the knockout rounds.

The appointment of Vieira, who grew up in France starting at age eight, was ratified Monday, the FSF said.

The FSF’s announcement on Facebook was accompanied by an image of Vieira smiling and the message “Welcome to Senegal, coach”.

His official presentation as head coach will occur at a future, unspecified date, it added.

– Storied career –

Vieira was a key part of a superb Arsenal side which won the English league three times between 1998 and 2004, before moving to Juventus and then Inter Milan in Italy.

After ending his playing career at Manchester City, Vieira cut his coaching teeth at New York City FC from 2016 before taking over French top-flight side Nice from 2018 to 2020.

The 50-year-old returned to England as manager of Premier League side Crystal Palace in 2021 but was sacked in March 2023 after a 12-match winless run. He subsequently had short stints at Strasbourg and Italian side Genoa.

He played 107 times for France and won the World Cup in 1998 as well as the Euros two years later.

Under Thiaw, Senegal won the Africa Cup of Nations final in January before being stripped of their title as a punishment for walking off the pitch during the chaotic final against Morocco.

Senegal have appealed that decision, with a hearing to take place behind closed doors at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland on October 8.

AFP