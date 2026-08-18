BBNaija S11: Neche breaks silence after exit, says ‘this is not goodbye’

By Adewale Adesewa



Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemate, Neche has broken her silence following her voluntary exit from the reality television show, describing her departure as an unexpected ending to a journey she had hoped would take her to the finale.



Neche announced her decision to leave the Big Brother Naija house on Sunday, shortly after the live eviction show, telling her fellow housemates that she had decided to withdraw from the competition.



According to the organisers, Neche had a situation that required her immediate attention, leading to her decision to leave the show.



In a statement released by Team Neche on Tuesday, the housemate’s team acknowledged that her exit was not the outcome they had anticipated when she entered the competition.



“This was not the ending any of us imagined,” the statement began.



The team said Neche entered the house with the ambition of giving her best and competing until the end of the season.



According to the statement, Neche spent three weeks in the house and had already built a connection with viewers, who supported and identified with her during her time on the show.



“Neche was a worthy competitor. She had the drive, the personality, the intelligence and the presence to go very far in this competition,” her team said.



The statement also dismissed the idea that her achievements in the house were accidental, saying the support she received from viewers was earned through her personality and authenticity.



However, Team Neche said her decision to leave should be viewed as a difficult but courageous choice.



“Sometimes the bravest thing a person can do is choose what matters most, even when the world is watching. That’s not weakness. It is courage. It is character,” the statement said.



The team acknowledged that some supporters had expected Neche to remain in the competition until the finale and possibly emerge as the winner.



“Some of you had already seen the winner in her. Some of you were ready to fight, vote, campaign and stand beside her all the way to the finale,” it said.



Despite her departure from the competition, Team Neche assured her supporters that her journey was not over.



“This is not goodbye. This is the beginning of something bigger,” the statement said, adding that her time on the reality show had only offered viewers a glimpse of who she is.



The team further announced that Neche’s media rounds would begin soon, promising that she would speak directly to the public about her experience.



It also thanked Big Brother Naija for giving Neche the opportunity to participate in the show and called on her supporters, known as CHEYTARS, to continue standing by her.



Neche’s voluntary exit means she will no longer compete for the season’s ultimate prize, but her team maintained that her departure from the show marks the beginning of what it described as a bigger journey beyond the BBNaija house.

Vanguard News