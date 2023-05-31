Keep your campaign promises, AAC guber candidate urges Mbah

Peter Mbah

By Chinedu Adonu

The governorship candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, in the March 18 election in Enugu State, Ray Kene Ogbodo, has charged the new Governor of Enugu State, Barr. Peter Mbah to keep to his promises as encapsulated in his manifesto.

Ogbodo gave the charge 48 hours after the 2023 inauguration ceremony of Barr. Mbah and his deputy, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai, held at Michael Okpara Square, independence layout, Enugu

He said some of the vision of the governor aligns with that of his, adding that he will support any policy that would bring Enugu people out of abject poverty.

While describing Mbah’s inaugural speech as inspiring, powerful, and magnificent, Ogbodo called on the citizens and residents of the state to support the policies and programmes of Mbah, adding that no government can succeed without deliberate support of the citizenry.

Ogbodo said that even though he lost the governorship election, he would support Mbah’s administration to deliver good governance to the people and hold his government accountable where necessary.

“I took part in the election as a Guber candidate, but obviously I did not win, but it is incumbent upon me to come here today and support the governor-elect. I needed to witness it , because it is something that is very good to me”.

“Peter Mbah has taken his oath of office and oath of allegiance. His speech as well was very wonderful and very magnificent, in terms of the things that he wants to do for Enugu State. These are part of the things we are talking about, developing Enugu State and uplifting our people from abject poverty”.

When asked what is his charge from Enugu people, Ogbodo said “My charge to Enugu State people is to keep watchful and be steadfast so that the new governor that we have can start to develop Enugu and implement all the things that he has in his manifesto”.

“We believe as a new governor, that he will be able to take Enugu to the next level ,deviate from what PDP government has been in Enugu State and take a new course for Enugu State, I believe he can do it”, he said.